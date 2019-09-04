Accused admits he dumped body

One of four people who pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Motherwell man told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday that he never intended to kill the man, but admitted to dumping his body along Uitenhage Road.

He claimed that the man had died as a result of being scared.

In his plea explanation – read into the record by his legal representative, advocate James Riley – Mvuzo Jack, 25, admitted he and his girlfriend and co-accused, Khanyiswa Zinco, 27, had lured Unathi Bless, 39, to their Motherwell home, where he intended to rob him.

It is alleged Zinco was having an affair with Bless, who was married at the time he was murdered in August 2017.

Zinco and Jack, along with their two co-accused, Unathi Mxazi, 19, Khayalethu Lubisi, 26, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery and murder.

In his plea, Jack said he wanted to confront Bless about having an affair with Zinco.

According to Jack, Zinco had called him on August 31 2017 and indicated to him that she was going to bring Bless to their home in Ikamvelihle, Motherwell.

Jack said before Zinco went to fetch Bless he called Lubisi, Zinco’s younger brother, and told him he had a friend coming over with beers and that he should join them.

The men then allegedly hid in a room where Jack told an unnamed man and Lubisi to be quiet because he wanted to surprise his “friend”.

“[Bless] then went to the bedroom.

“I said to the others we must go to the bedroom and surprise my friend,” Jack said.

He claimed that, when they entered the bedroom, Bless was half-naked on the bed.

“[Bless] seemed to have a fit and did not say anything,” Jack said.

Bless was wrapped in a blanket, and his hands and feet were tied.

He was then taken to his car, a Chevrolet Aveo.

Upon realising that neither of the men knew how to drive, Jack approached Mxazi, who agreed to drive them to NU29 in Motherwell.

“While on Uitenhage Road I told [Mxazi] to stop.

“We got out of the car and went to the boot.

“We took [Bless] out of the boot and dropped him alongside the road,” Jack said.

Jack alleged they had removed the blanket and loosened the ties around Bless’s hands and feet “so that if he woke up he could get help”.

The men then drove to a taxi rank in Motherwell and dumped Bless’s car there.

The case continues.