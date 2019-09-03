Two women and a child held during house robbery in Charlo

Two women and a two-year-old child were robbed in a house in William Street, Charlo, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects entered the house through an open window at about 8:30am.

“The 33-year-old domestic worker was busy in the kitchen when she noticed a man in the sunroom and another entering through an open window. She ran to alert the owner’s 28-year-old sister who was sleeping with her two-year-old daughter in one of the bedrooms.

“The men gave chase and held both women and held the women at gunpoint while tying their hands with shoelaces,” she said.

“The men then found the safe and hacked it open. A firearm, two iPhones and jewellery was taken.

“The suspects exited the same way that they entered. The women managed to free themselves and phone for help.”

The stolen items are estimated to be worth R60,000.