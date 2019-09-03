News

Truck violence – the fallout

Citrus and export industries hit, and food and petrol shortages possible if attacks don’t stop

By Gareth Wilson - 03 September 2019

Businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay are losing millions of rand as truck companies – afraid of widespread violence directed at their drivers – refuse to put their vehicles on the road.

Tension between foreign and SA truck drivers, who are accusing the foreign drivers of stealing their jobs, has been brewing for months, with several trucks countrywide torched, shot at or stoned over the past few days...

