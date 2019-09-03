Rescuer describes how kidnapped Amy-Leigh was found on dark street

Nineteen hours after Amy-Leigh de Jager was abducted from her Vanderbijlpark school, she was given R4 "to buy water" and dropped off in the dark streets of the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Amy-Leigh wandered the streets crying out for help.

Local resident Shawn Delport, who has been helping the family and police with the search-and-rescue operation of the six-year-old since Monday, said she was dropped off at 2am on a street close to The Shakespeare Inn hotel in Vanderbijlpark.

"Two people dropped her off and gave her two R2 coins to buy water. They told her that there was a car with her mother inside waiting for her at the shop across the road.

"When she got out and saw that it wasn't her mother, she started screaming," Delport told TimesLIVE.

He said two people who were walking home from a pub close by saw her screaming and came to her rescue.

Delport said the two, who did not own a car, walked about 4km with Amy-Leigh to the local police station, where her family was waiting.

"When she arrived at the police station she was very peaceful.

"I held her in my arms. She didn't cry or anything, but she was very tired," the father of two said.