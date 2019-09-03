Former president Jacob Zuma arrives to ululation at Gavin Watson's funeral in Port Elizabeth

Mourners ululated as former president Jacob Zuma arrived for the funeral of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, bringing dignitaries, including Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, to their feet.

Zuma took his seat in the front row, next to Watson’s daughter, Lindsey Watson.

He sat nodding as Watson’s family and his colleagues paid their final respects and recounted fond memories of life with Watson.

As Africa Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) CEO Joe Gumede recounted memories of Watson, including the daily prayer meetings, Zuma smiled as mourners laughed at Gumede’s recollection of his former boss.

Zuma arrived just after Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Mongameli Bobani praised Watson for his role in the anti-apartheid struggle, saying he was vilified for supporting the ANC.

“A great son of the Eastern Cape has come home. It is right that he is laid to rest here. He made his footprints here and will lay his head here," Bobani told mourners.

He said Watson played a remarkable role in the anti-apartheid struggle and the family paid a heavy price for their association with the ANC.

“He was vilified for this. Outrage increased in that they [family members] were white, farmers and highly talented rugby players.

“Their name will go down in the history of this country, especially in their fight for human rights. The apartheid government learnt that if you strike the Watson family, you strike a rock.

“We as the people of the Eastern Cape salute the Watson family for their role in this fight," said Bobani.