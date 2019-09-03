Celebs to help promote tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay

In line with its strategy to market Nelson Mandela Bay as a desirable tourist destination, the municipality is set to introduce a tourism cluster committee which, among other initiatives, will work with celebrities to show the world what the metro has to offer.

Acting city manager and economic development boss Anele Qaba announced several programmes the city was implementing to promote its tourism industry locally and internationally.

Qaba was speaking at the metro’s launch of tourism month at the Donkin Reserve on Monday.

He said forming a tourism cluster committee to focus on implementing programmes such as inviting celebrities to experience the metro and host events, with the hope of attracting tourists, would be among the means of attracting visitors.

“Celebrities who have a huge following on social media are starting to go into certain areas and [post] about them.

“If we want to attract domestic tourism then we can bring those celebrities into the city and negotiate packages that will include accommodation for them,” Qaba said.

“The committee I’m suggesting must be able to host events like the Durban July, which will attract tourists who will come and spend money in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Qaba said his team from within the municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio would run the programme from September 9-22 while the task team was being established.

Qaba said the tourism committee would also focus on resolving and engaging the private sector on issues that had a negative effect on tourism, such as crime and dilapidated heritage infrastructure.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair Shaun Fitzhenry called on Bay stakeholders to join hands in overcoming challenges that threatened the tourism sector.

“We are planning a strategic session that will look at bringing together key stakeholders to identify and prioritise necessary interventions in the metro . . . so that our industry can create much-needed, meaningful jobs,” Fitzhenry said.

Mayor Mongameli Bobani said the city would work towards ensuring “the world” visited the Bay during tourism month in honour of its namesake Nelson Mandela.

“We will find the money to bring the world to Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

Other programmes for tourism month include:

● The #ShareTheBay exhibition, which showcases photographs of the Bay as taken by locals;

● Open days giving free access to day visitors at national parks;

● Free access to the Donkin lighthouse;

● A partnership between the municipality and world-renowned Port Elizabeth fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo to host the Eastern Cape Fashion Week at the Tramways Building on September 13;

● Tourism education awareness campaigns at schools from September 3 to 30; and

● On September 27, a World Tourism Day celebration which will include a chefs’ competition, a cleanup campaign and the announcement of the outcome of the #ShareTheBay exhibition.