Women under siege

The day before, world karate, continental and SA woman boxing champion Leighandre Jegels, 25, was shot dead in East London and her mother critically wounded, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend – an off-duty police officer – who had ambushed them.

Gender activists said the problem was that men felt they owned women – and this was something that needed to be addressed at an early age, with respect for women being instilled in them as children.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in the Summerstrand shooting, the wife had gone to the house with her sister to collect some of her belongings.

Her sister is from East London and they had booked into a guesthouse in light of the pending divorce.

“A confrontation ensued and when the shot was fired, the three young children and the sister ran outside,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The neighbouring boutique hotel – No 5 by Mantis – duty manager, who declined to be named, said he ran outside when he heard the screaming.

“The sister was screaming in the road and going hysterical,” he said.

“The police then arrived and we took the children into the hotel, where they stayed for about five hours.”

He said the wounded woman was still inside the house.

“It was a little bit hectic but then the police came and it was fine. We took the children because we did not want them to see all the commotion.”

Other neighbours said that they had not seen or heard anything.

On their arrival at the scene, police arranged for a hostage negotiator after the woman’s husband, who was armed with a firearm, locked himself inside a bedroom of the house.

After a brief standoff, he surrendered and was arrested.

His firearm, which is owned legally, was confiscated.

His wife was rushed to St George’s Hospital, where she is in a critical but stable condition.

A relative who was at the house on Sunday declined to comment.

A few hours later, the man was taken to Livingstone Hospital from the Humewood police station, where he was being detained, after forensic experts found a used syringe inside the room in which he had locked himself.

Janse van Rensburg confirmed that he had been admitted for observation amid concerns that he had injected himself with an unknown substance.

According to police officials involved with the case, the man – who is a diabetic – is believed to have injected himself with an unknown amount of insulin.

“He was taken to hospital as a precaution to assess his condition following the finding of the syringe.

“He was placed under police guard.”

Attempts to contact his wife’s sister were unsuccessful.

Fani’s body was found inside her stationary VW Polo at 6am the same day.

Police at the scene said they suspected that because of rigor mortis – a stage of death – that she had been shot hours earlier.

The possibility of it being a hit had not been ruled out.

One of the residents in the Fairfields complex, where Fani lived, said some residents claimed to have heard a loud bang at about 1am but had dismissed it because of the rain and wind at the time.

Fani’s colleagues said she had raised concerns last week that she was being followed.

Janse van Rensburg said the car was found by a passerby parked on the verge outside the complex.

Police were alerted when the person realised that she had been shot.

Fani’s 10-month-old child had spent the night with her sister and was not at home at the time.

Fani had also been the victim of a robbery in Kwazakhele while on duty in July.

The complex residents said they wanted security there to be beefed up.

“Everyone is scared. This happened literally on our doorstep,” one resident said.

“It is still a very new complex and no-one really knows anyone yet.

“We see one another driving and wave, but that is about it.

“I had seen her [Fani] and spoken to her before but she worked shifts, so I did not see her often.”

Another resident said that he only knew Fani in passing.

“She seemed nice, but I did not know her well.

“She was only here for a few months,” he said.

The metro’s Emergency Medical Services head, Brenhan Metune, who was at the scene, said the Bay EMS fraternity was shocked by her death.

“She was an exceptional worker and had a real passion for helping people. This is a big loss for us,” he said.

Metune said that Fani had returned to work only a few months ago after the birth of her child.

“Last month [July], she was also robbed while on a call in Kwazakhele.

“She was shaken after the robbery but continued to work,” he said.

Fani was a basic life support medic and started at the metro EMS in April 2015.

Two months ago, Metune said that his team of medics experienced about two attacks a month in the Bay.