Twelve arrested, shops looted and cars damaged in Joburg CBD

Twelve people have been arrested after protesters went on a looting spree in Malvern, Johannesburg, over the weekend, police said on Monday morning.

Police spokesman Capt Mavela Masondo said police had responded to a fire at a hijacked building in Jeppestown on Sunday morning.

He said three people died in the blaze while a fourth was treated for smoke inhalation.

"While we were still investigating with emergency services, people that were around started taking advantage of the situation and looted shops."