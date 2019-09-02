Three truckers attacked in 24 hours, one truck torched

Three trucks were damaged – one stoned, one torched and another shot at - in the wake of a rumours about a national truckers strike.

Two of the attacks happened in Nelson Mandela Bay during the early hours of Monday morning while another incident left one truck torched outside Paterson on Sunday afternoon.

Truckers and motorists are cautioned to be extra vigilant while travelling on known trucking routes – particularly near Truckers Inn in Wells Estate.

Since last week, social media messages have been circulated calling for a national shutdown of major routes on September 1 and 2.

According to national reports, there have been pockets of attacks on trucks in various provinces.

Most trucking sector industry players, including the freight and logistics sector, have distanced themselves from the strike.