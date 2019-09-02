Stopping men being violent is the key
It is not a question of what options are available for women to protect themselves, but rather how to stop men from being violent.
And the biggest problem women in abusive relationships face is that a protection order is just a piece of paper which is meaningless without enforcement, according to gender activists and others...
