St Albans inmate killed, warder hurt

A prisoner was killed and a warder admitted to hospital after a scuffle between the two at the St Albans Correctional Centre on Sunday.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmate allegedly attacked the official, leading to the scuffle.

“This is an unfortunate incident for [the department] as, a few months back, it had to deploy the national task team to St Albans to stabilise operations at this centre.

“The department will be monitoring the centre and strive to stabilise the situation urgently,” he said.

Nxumalo said senior managers had been sent to the centre to be briefed on the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating.