News

St Albans inmate killed, warder hurt

By Gareth Wilson - 02 September 2019
St Albans Correctional Services
St Albans Correctional Services
Image: Google Maps

A prisoner was killed and a warder admitted to hospital after a scuffle between the two at the St Albans Correctional Centre on Sunday.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmate allegedly attacked the official, leading to the scuffle.

“This is an unfortunate incident for [the department] as, a few months back, it had to deploy the national task team to St Albans to stabilise operations at this centre.

“The department will be monitoring the centre and strive to stabilise the situation urgently,” he said.

Nxumalo said senior managers had been sent to the centre to be briefed on the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating.

Latest Videos

South Africa's heartfelt Bronze final anthem
All Blacks lay down the Haka v Springboks

Most Read

X