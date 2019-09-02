Schools make plea for help after infrastructure projects stopped
Urgent call to create decent facilities for pupils after billion-rand bungle by department
A billion-rand bungle by the department of education has left three Nelson Mandela Bay schools with no other option but to plead with anyone willing to listen to assist them in creating decent environments for thousands of pupils.
The department acknowledged it had overreached in its ambitious infrastructure projects for the financial year, which initially saw 12 Bay schools earmarked for infrastructure developments...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.