Private investigator describes Amy-Lee's abduction as 'beyond strange'

The abduction spurred police to launch a province-wide manhunt, calling in hostage negotiators and tracing teams, augmented by the crime intelligence unit.

“At this stage the police have hostage negotiators and crime intelligence working on the matter, and I have handed over to them. When the call came through, we began assisting the police station, as we do with other cases of missing children,” Pascoe told TimesLIVE.

“This is not something we usually see with kidnappings. This is not an everyday occurrence and I don’t want to say too much. What is odd is that the vehicle wasn’t taken but the child was. Usually when children go missing in circumstances like this, it is because they are caught up in an effort to steal a car.”

Another curious aspect of the case, Pascoe said, was that the abductors seemed to have targeted Amy-Lee specifically.

“The men paid no attention to the other children at the school, and that should tell us they were waiting for Amy-Lee," she said.

Meanwhile, ER24 paramedics were summoned to the Vanderbijlpark police station on Monday afternoon, where parents and hostage negotiators had been meeting since the morning.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics were called out to assess Amy-Lee's parents, with her mom complaining of shoulder pain after her child was wrenched from here arms.

Both parents' vital signs were checked and were stable, and neither required further treatment.