Port Elizabeth doctor faces attempted murder charge

A Port Elizabeth doctor who allegedly shot his estranged wife in the head on Saturday morning, before trying to take his own life, will be held at the St Albans Prison hospital section pending his application for bail.

The man appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody until Tuesday, when a date for a formal bail application will be arranged.

He faces a provisional charge of attempted murder.

The victim, also a doctor, narrowly escaped with her life and is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The two were in the process of a divorce.