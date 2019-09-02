Magistrate with a taste for life’s finer things bows out

Pioneer appointee to regional court bench has ensured justice is done for past 35 years

After 35 years of ensuring justice is served, newly retired Port Elizabeth Regional Court magistrate Ronell Erasmus is looking forward to enjoying two of her greatest loves – red wine and travelling.



Speaking from her Walmer home, the 60-year-old – the first woman magistrate to be appointed to the regional court bench in the Eastern Cape 21 years ago – said it was never her dream to become involved in the law...

