Four to appear for Motherwell man’s murder

The trial of four people accused of killing a Motherwell man, allegedly orchestrated by the man’s mistress, and then dumping his body along

Uitenhage Road is set to begin in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday. Khanyiswa Zinco, 27, along with Unathi Mxazi, 19, Khayalethu Lubisi, 26, and Mvuzo Jack, 25, stand accused of the August 2017 murder of Unathi Bless.

Bless was allegedly murdered as part of a plan by Zinco and Jack to rob him.

Bless, who was married and had been in an affair with Zinco, was allegedly lured to a house in Ikamvelihle, Motherwell, at the behest of Zinco on August 31 2017.

Once at the house with Zinco, the three men Mxazi, Lubisi and Jack allegedly entered the room the pair were in, assaulted Bless and demanded his bank cards and PIN number.

Bless died during the assault.

His body was dumped along Uitenhage Road and his car abandoned on Ngonyama Street, NU8, Motherwell.

All four accused are in custody and are expected to plead on Monday.