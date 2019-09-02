Book Week marks decade of creating reading culture

National Book Week is marking a decade of influence on the country’s reading culture.

Celebrated during the first week in September every year, SA’s reading awareness week is dedicated to encouraging reading and promoting books.

It is driven by the department of arts and culture and the South African Book Development Council (SABDC).

The campaign will run from Monday to Sunday and will be celebrated in all nine provinces.

The celebration also coincides with International Literacy Day on Sunday.

National Book Week was launched in 2010 in response to a study commissioned by the SABDC into the book reading habits of adult South Africans, which shone light on SA’s poor reading culture.

The study revealed that just 14% of South Africans actively read, while an alarming 58% of households did not have a single leisure book at home.

SABDC CEO Elitha van der Sandt said reading was an inexpensive way to transform and move the country forward.

“The lack of reading interest in our country needs our collective awakening – each one of us must take responsibility to encourage people to read.

“National Book Week provides that platform, a weeklong celebration where all South Africans can play their part to promote reading and make books available to those around them,” she said.

“We encourage all corporates, leaders across political lines, parents, teachers, community members, brothers and sisters to celebrate stories, reading and books.”

The 2019 celebration includes 10 indigenous language reading festivals in remote communities across SA to mark Unesco’s International Year of Indigenous Languages.

National Book Week includes an awareness campaign and a programme to be implemented on the ground.

The events promote a key message to encourage reading as a fun activity.

Each province tailors the programme to meet local demands, with a strong focus on promoting indigenous languages, local authors, and library awareness and access.

A key focus is the #buyabook campaign, which the SABDC runs with Exclusive Books and Bargain Books.

The public is encouraged to #buyabook from the list of titles that participating retailers make available for R20.

Books can be donated at the till and a team ensures they are made available to children.