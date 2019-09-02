The who’s who of ANC comrades from the Eastern Cape and the party’s national structures are expected to pay their respects at the funeral of Gavin Watson in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Watson‚ 71‚ stood at the helm of Bosasa‚ later renamed African Global Operations‚ for nearly two decades‚ with the firm enjoying deeply entrenched connections to the party.

It was this proximity to the levers of power – amid allegations that Watson ran a vast bribery network which paid off key ANC officials‚ including former president Jacob Zuma – that saw Bosasa score billions in state contracts and tenders.

Nceba Faku‚ the former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay and chair of the ANC’s regional task team‚ said he would attend the service.

He said Watson had been a “lynchpin figure” in the struggle against apartheid.

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa said he too would attend.

South African National Civic Organisation provincial secretary Tony Duba said he would also attend‚ insisting that Watson and his family were pillars of the Port Elizabeth community.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ speaking at Watson’s memorial service in Roodepoort on Friday‚ said his struggle credentials were undisputed.

“Gavin Watson and his family supported black people and the ANC before it was fashionable to do so‚” she said.

She was named by Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi as a conduit for money and gifts channelled to the ANC.

Mokonyane‚ according to Agrizzi‚ allegedly received Christmas groceries as gifts from Bosasa for years.

The “shopping list” was similar every year and would be along the lines of 120 cases of cold drink‚ 40 cases of beer‚ four cases of quality whisky‚ 12 cases of frozen chicken‚ 200kg of beef braai packs‚ eight lambs‚ cases of premium brandy and other speciality alcohol‚ Agrizzi said.

From the pulpit‚ she fired a salvo at Agrizzi‚ insisting that in time she would reveal the truth.