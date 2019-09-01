Former Port Elizabeth mayor John Vieira fighting for life after crash

A former Port Elizabeth mayor is fighting for his life in hospital - and his wife has died - following a head-on collision in Buffelsfontein Road opposite Kings Court at 9pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that honorary consul head John Vieira was in a serious condition while his wife Elizabeth Vieira, 83, had died on the scene.

“At this stage it is unclear how the accident happened but two vehicles were involved. A BMW (driven by the Vieras) and a VW Golf GTI [with two occupants],” she said.

“When police arrived on the scene, the injured parties had already been taken to hospital. Details of what actually happened are still being investigated.”

Both cars have been impounded by police for investigation.

Janse van Rensburg said detectives were still consulting with the hospital to determine when an official statement could be taken.