The Herald reporter makes it two for two at EC achievers awards

Second time winner at the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Achievers Awards, Vuyokazi Nkanjeni, says winning the award feels different this year as her father accompanied her this time around.

"It was great having my dad there to celebrate this achievement with me," The Herald and Weekend Post sports journalist said.

Nkanjeni was crowned the sports journalist of the year on Friday evening at the awards ceremony hosted at the East London International Convention Centre.

Nkanjeni who is from Port Elizabeth said it felt good to have her work recognised.

The Herald and Weekend Post sports editor Alvin Reeves said he was extremely proud of the work Nkanjeni does in providing readers with sporting news from the Eastern Cape region.

"She faces many challenges as a woman covering Absa Premiership football but more than holds her own on a daily basis.

"This award, for the second year running, is just a reward for her tireless efforts. We look forward to bringing you, our readers, even more award winning journalism in future." Reeves said.

Nkanjeni says the support from her sports editor helps her a lot in dealing with the challenges that come with being a female sports writer.

"My editor is very supportive of the work that I do and is one of the key people who encourage me."

"Many had doubts about my knowledge of sports, I hope this award will erase those doubts," the 29-year-old said.