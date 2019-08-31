PE doctor who allegedly shot wife also in hospital

The doctor who allegedly shot his wife in the head on Saturday morning has been admitted to a state hospital as a pre-caution after police found a used syringe inside their Summerstrand home.

According to police, a syringe was found inside the bedroom where the 50-year-old doctor locked himself inside following the alleged shooting.

The incident occurred at about 9am and saw the doctor allegedly shot his 36-year-old wife in the head, in front of their three young children, at their house in Brighton Drive, Summerstand.

Following negotiations with police, he handed himself over and was arrested.

The wife is a doctor in Uitenhage and he is a doctor in Motherwell.

Police spokesman captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said after arresting the man he was taken to the police station.

"Detectives on the scene then found an empty syringe in the room where he locked himself in."

Janse van Rensburg said as a precaution, the man was taken to hospital.

"He has been taken to hospital and is currently under police guard. As a precaution he was admitted for doctors to assess his condition following the finding of the syringe," she said.

Details of the shooting emerged after the doctor allegedly shot the woman in the head, following a dispute between the pair, when she arrived at the house to remove some of her items.

The couple are in the process of getting divorced.

Janse van Rensburg said the woman is alive and in the intensive care unit of another hospital.