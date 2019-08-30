Women still dying at hands of partners

Advocates for justice to end femicide have raised concern as more women are still dying with protection orders in their hands.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that gender-based violence (GBV) is now a national crisis.

However, #TheTotalShutdown activist Loyiso Saliso said nothing much has been done to address gender-based violence. She said they didn't have much to celebrate during Women's Month.

"Every single day women and children are violated by men because there are no consequences. There are police who are trained to handle the GBV cases but women are still dying with protection orders in their hands," Saliso said.

#TheTotalShutdown campaign successfully lobbied Ramaphosa to convene a summit and implement policies to end violence against women and children. Saliso said even though a structure to tackle gender-based violence was developed, there are still budgetary issues.