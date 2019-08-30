Soweto-on-Sea replanning to cost R24m

Questions over funding to move RDP houses built around gravesites

PREMIUM

A grave error will cost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality R24m.



This is for the replanning of Soweto-on-Sea after it was discovered that 28 properties had gravesites on them and one house had a grave inside it...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.