Soweto-on-Sea replanning to cost R24m
Questions over funding to move RDP houses built around gravesites
A grave error will cost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality R24m.
This is for the replanning of Soweto-on-Sea after it was discovered that 28 properties had gravesites on them and one house had a grave inside it...
