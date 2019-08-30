School expels pupil for using the k-word

A 17-year-old boy has been expelled from Reddam House College in Midrand, Johannesburg, after he used the k-word to refer to black workers.

The incident happened last week at the school's ground on which general workers were playing against the school's senior five-a-side team.

The grade 10 pupil was heard by fellow pupils saying; "look at those black k***rs, they can't play soccer yet they want to take over".

School principal Colleen Traviss-Lea confirmed that the boy has since been asked to leave the college.

"Nothing can be more hurtful and damaging in our society today than racism, and we will not tolerate any form of it in our schools.

"We have offered counselling to the students [pupils] affected and mounted a full investigation into the incident.

"The student [pupil] responsible for the racial slur was suspended, a full disciplinary hearing was conducted and the student [pupil] has been asked to leave the college," said Traviss-Lea.

Black parents who asked not to be named to protect their children at the school raised alarms that the school was not acting swiftly on the incident.

"Last week, black pupils reported the matter to the school's deputy principal who called a meeting with a group of pupils who were around at the time when the boy used the k-word. Pupils were told not to tell their parents about the incident," said one parent.