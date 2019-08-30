Scenic Eastern Cape a hit with filmmakers

The Eastern Cape’s uniquely diverse landscapes have just about sealed the province’s ticket as a film destination of choice for the Mauritius Film Development Corporation.

A delegation from the Mauritius corporation, who were invited by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), left the Bay on Thursday for the Elandskloof Ranch and Graaff-Reinet to scout potential film locations in the Karoo.

Following the Bay visit, the group has already expressed an interest in concluding an agreement to collaborate with the ECDC in finding platforms for international co-productions for the province.

ECDC head of trade, investment and innovation Thabo Shenxane said the Mauritians not only wanted to conclude a collaboration agreement, but also hoped to establish a Mauritius Cinema Week, to be hosted in the province.

Shenxane said the ECDC had actively been marketing the province as a preferred location for film productions, having already pumped R12.7m into six film projects being shot in the Eastern Cape in 2019.

He said the province’s diverse landscapes, ranging from the beach and tropical environments of the Wild Coast, to city locations and even the barren Karoo, appealed to film producers such as those in Mauritius who were limited to certain environments and locations.

“Mauritius has invested heavily into its film sector, which has grown exponentially,” Shenxane said.

“Over the last four years, the small island nation has been producing an average of 90 films, feature and documentary projects a year.

“From an Eastern Cape perspective, we can learn a lot of lessons on how Mauritius has been able to grow its film industry in such a short space of time.

“We want Mauritius to refer some of their co-productions to the Eastern Cape, which is exactly why there is a need to package film locations of the province and market them.”

The ECDC’s interest in the film sector was focused on attracting and facilitating foreign investments in co-productions in the province, Shenxane said.

Headed by GM Sachin Jootun, the Mauritius corporation delegation said their visit followed a trade visit by the ECDC to Mauritius in 2018, and another in June 2019.

“Cinema is emerging in every country across the globe and we don’t want to lag behind,” Jootun said.

“China is growing its film sector rapidly and they will soon dominate the global film industry.

“We want to develop an exciting film industry for countries located along the Indian Ocean belt and this region must make the most of the opportunities in film that we are neglecting.

“We must not chase after Hollywood and Bollywood.

“If we keep copying Hollywood and Bollywood, we won’t develop our own identity,” Jootun said.

Shenxane said the R12.7m invested in the six film projects would attract R84m worth of investments into the province.

He said research showed the multiplier effect of film investments meant there was a R4.20 return for every rand spent on a film.

The economic multiplier effect of the R12.7m is estimated at R295m.

The ECDC has already secured a co-production with Canada to shoot a film in Port St Johns and Shenxane said they wanted to attract more such investments.

The Mauritius Film Development Corporation visit follows the successful screening of local film production Knuckle City, shot in Buffalo City.

The ECDC invested R2m in the film, which is due to show in cinemas on December 27.

Jootun said the region had the technology, equipment and locations for co-productions and an added advantage was locals wanted to be part of it.