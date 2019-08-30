Response officer hijacked and abducted in Newton Park

An armed response officer was hijacked and robbed in Sixth Avenue, Newton Park, on Thursday night.

According to police, the officer was hijacked and abducted at about 9.15pm.

The Atlas Security response officer was allegedly beaten and attacked by three men, who then fled in a waiting car.

Details remain unclear as the guard was admitted to hospital and has not yet given a statement to police.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said preliminary investigations revealed that he was abducted and hijacked in Newton Park by three suspects.

“Details as to why he was there and how he was taken, remain unknown at this stage. He was, however, badly assaulted during the incident.

"The three suspects accosted him and forced him into the car and drove to Korsten.”

Janse van Rensburg said the officer managed to sound the alarm and call for backup via the security control room. She said how or what he used to alert them remains unknown at this stage.

“The men stole his firearm and then parked in Chrissie Street, Korsten, [about 4km’s away] where they are believed to have gotten into another waiting vehicle,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said it was unclear whether anything else was taken.