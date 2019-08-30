Red, red wine ... could be good for digestive system

Red wine drinkers have a greater diversity of bacteria in their digestive tracts, a marker of gastrointestinal wellbeing, than those who drink other alcohol, scientists at King’s College London have found.

The paper, published in the journal Gastroenterology on Wednesday, explored the effects of beer, cider, wine and spirits on the population of micro-organisms in the gut – the “microbiome” – and other health indicators in 916 female twins in the UK.

Red wine was linked to the greatest positive impact on gut health – and was also associated with lower levels of obesity and “bad” cholesterol.

There were no such associations for beer, cider or spirits, but a minor effect linked to white wine.

Lead author Caroline le Roy said while there had been some previous research in lab experiments that showed red wine expanded gut microbiota (GM), there had never been a large human study.

“The more diversity there is, the better it is for us in some ways,” Le Roy said.

“You will be more able to fight disease and produce more metabolites from food.”

An imbalance between “good” and “bad” microbes can lead to adverse outcomes like reduced immunity, weight gain and high cholesterol.

The team even noted a slight reduction in the hormone insulin, too much of which can lead to diabetes, but suspected that effect was not mediated by the gut microbia and that something else might be at play.

The researchers tested and replicated their findings in two more groups in the US and in the Netherlands.

They suspect polyphenols, micronutrients found in grape skin, are responsible for the greater GM diversity.

“Potentially drinking one glass of red wine every two weeks is enough to have a beneficial effect, which is quite a good message because obviously alcohol is still bad for us,” Le Roy said.