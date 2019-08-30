Motor sector wage agreement reached

A deal has been struck in the ongoing wage negotiations between workers and employers in the motor industry.

However, an agreement has not yet been signed, with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) saying there were still a few issues that had to be ironed out.

The union hoped to ink the agreement on Friday, Numsa national treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo said on Thursday.

Though the workers had demanded double-digit increases over three years, the majority agreed to a 9% increase in the first year and 7% in the two years thereafter.

Numsa has been in separate, protracted talks with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation and at the Motor Industry Bargaining Council.

The employers’ body represents SA’s seven vehicle manufacturers, while the council is a broader bargaining forum that incorporates component companies and associations such as the Fuel Retailers’ Association of Southern Africa and Retail Motor Industry Organisation.

Maqungo said the bargaining forum talks were set to continue over the next two days.

With the Eastern Cape being home to four of the major manufacturers – Volkswagen, Isuzu, Ford and Mercedes-Benz – and scores of automotive suppliers, thousands of workers in the province would be affected by the outcome of the talks.

Maqungo said the employers’ organisation had made its final offer last week.

“We took this to all the respective plants over the weekend and Monday to then report and get feedback from members.

“On Wednesday, we received feedback from all the plants and members were comfortable with the offer that was on the table,” he said.

He said the union hoped to finalise negotiations on Friday and sign the agreement.

“There were a few issues that they wanted to finalise in relation to the heading of the agreement, so that once we implement we don’t have legal problems,” Maqungo said.

“As I’m talking to you now, the facilitators, the management committee from both sides are busy with the wording and, once they finalise the wording, by tomorrow [Friday], that will be presented in a structure called the plenary.

“It will then get adopted and signed,” he said.

Maqungo said the union’s demand for a consolidated industry medical aid was among the outstanding matters.

“In the last round of negotiations, we agreed we want to have a medical aid for the industry – we are busy dealing with the modalities of that.

“We are supposed to have this already; we have agreed to have a consolidated medical aid,” Maqungo said.

He said the parties also aimed to finalise what he termed “breaking of the ceiling” – a reference to the level of skills for remuneration.

Employers association spokesperson Andile Dlamini, who was in Rwanda on Thursday, said he was yet to be briefed on the negotiations.

“I know that negotiations resumed on Wednesday and I will probably get feedback on Friday. For now, the only info I have is that negotiations are still ongoing,” Dlamini said.

Numsa had previously demanded a 16% wage increase for the first year, 14% for the second and 13% for the third.

At the time, the employers’ association was offering 6.5% for the first year and 6% for the next two years.