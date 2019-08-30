Matric of Year winners to stay connected thanks to tech prize

The Herald Matric of the Year competition and Vodacom have more in common than simply being in existence for about 25 years – both have had their sights firmly set on improving the standard of education in the region over the past two decades.

With this shared vision in mind, Vodacom has again partnered with The Herald Matric of the Year competition to ensure the winners stay connected and abreast with current affairs as they enter their tertiary education phase.

The communications giant has provided two Samsung Galaxy TAB A 10.1 tablets (each with 1GB data) worth R12,296, which will be presented to the overall winner and to the excellence category winner.

Vodacom chief officer of corporate affairs Takalani Netshitenzhe said their support for The Herald Matric of the Year was aimed at improving the education system so it could better equip the youth and future generations.

“In 2018, Vodacom partnered with Global Citizen, a global movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030.

“On December 2, during the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 at the FNB Stadium, Vodacom pledged that, as part of our work to invest in education, the Vodacom Foundation will spend more than R500m over the next five years on enhancing the education system in SA,” Netshitenzhe said.

“We will use a portion of this money to assist in building safe toilets in schools and help create the South Africa of Nelson Mandela’s vision, where everyone has human rights irrespective of their race, gender or economic status.”

Netshitenzhe said this commitment and their support of Matric of the Year were a means for the company to contribute meaningfully to the mainstream economy and take full advantage of opportunities ushered in by the fourth industrial revolution.

Netshitenzhe said to drive sustainable development in SA, the Vodacom Foundation had partnered with reputable organisations since 1999 to grant more than R1.2bn towards various programmes.

Both The Herald and prize sponsor Vodacom invite schools to nominate and hand in their completed documentation at Specsavers stores at Walmer Park, Cleary Park, Korsten, Sunridge Village and in Uitenhage, as well as at the Vincent Park Shopping Centre and Beacon Bay in East London by September 5.

Entries can also be dropped off at The Herald offices in Ring Road, Greenacres.

Entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/Matricoftheyear2019