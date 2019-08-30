Make your move to protect the rhino

To save the rhino from extinction, people have to move from caring to doing.

That’s the call from Bay rhino conservation campaigner Wayne Bolton the force behind the One Life Love It (Olli) non-profit company and hot off the press the international #OlliMove initiative which is set to be unleashed on World Rhino Day (September 22).

Bolton said three rhino were still being poached daily in South Africa and many people felt helpless.

“They’ve become immune to the statistics. They argue, ‘what can we do... it’s probably too late... it’s up to the government’.”

He said the May United Nations report that 82% of wildlife has been lost since 1970 and a million species were facing extinction in the next few decades was a wake up call.

“But for many the feeling is, if we can’t save the rhino, how can we save the rest?”

Bolton said caring was a critical springboard but it was not enough and to bring about positive change people needed to donate their time.

“Can you imagine the resources and talents represented by people throughout the world being channelled into specific time given to causes? Using what we have for a cause is not hard at all, and the repercussions are significant.”

To take this step and make it count for the rhino, #OlliMove participants should register on the www.move.oneland.co.za website, or join The Olli Move Club on the free Strava app so Bolton and his team can keep track of all those who participated, he explained.

“Then on Rhino Day do whatever activity you enjoy – walk, hike, run, swim, cycle, yoga, dance – just move.

“We are hoping that people will also post pictures and clips on our social media platforms to show their activity using the hashtag OLLIMove.”

Bolton said donations were optional but any money donated would be directed to one of Olli’s rhino conservation projects. These included restorative and preventative projects with organisations supporting orphaned rhino calves to others pursuing wildlife crime/ anti-poaching initiatives.

People were important but the natural environment that sustained life on Earth was equally so, he said.

“So let’s teach our children and ourselves. Instead of worrying about the future of our planet and throwing up our hands, abandoning any sense of accountability or hope – let’s transform ourselves from worriers to warriors.

“We have a planet and a future worth fighting for. We cannot afford to stand back and hope that someone, somewhere will do something before it is too late. You are that person.

Mobilise yourself, collaborate with others and find a way to make a difference. Move from caring to doing.”

According to Save the Rhino, 8889 animals have been lost to poachers in the past decade. Earlier in August, the Department of Environmental Affairs announced that 318 rhinos had been poached in the first six months of 2019.

To find out more about #OlliMove and to view the global map showing how participants from around the world are signing up, go to www.move.oneland.co.za