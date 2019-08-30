Major boost for young cancer patients at Cape Town children's hospital

Seven-year-old Mikah Saunders was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in June, and to celebrate her fight against the disease, she said she hoped to inspire other children and families fighting this illness.

She thanked those who helped her through her recovery: “I’m thankful to be with my family. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who help the children get better and to the people who donate to the hospital.”

The upgrade and expansion provide a safer environment, added comfort and privacy for the 2,000 children admitted, and 5,000 outpatient visitors who rely on the services annually.

Saunders' mother, Dorienda, shared her family's experience during their stay while the hospital was being upgraded.

“Even during the time the contractors were busy, there was actually no disturbance and we didn’t feel uncomfortable. The results are so beautiful.

“Even for the parents, we had to walk a distance to use the loo and showers, but now it’s amazing and everything is right close to the children,” she said.