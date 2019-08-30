Join Big Walk for Cancer and ‘celebrate every step’

Waves of pink-clad walkers will colour the Port Elizabeth beachfront for the 21st Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer on Saturday October 26.

POWER OF PINK: Big Walk for Cancer supporters, from left, Alfie Jay of organisers Algoa FM and ‘The Voice’ finalist Eon le Roux, along with event ambassadors Dr Lesley Lee and Xylon van Eyck, share a lighter moment during the launch of the annual event, which is held in support of those who have been touched by the disease

The 2019 walk is themed “celebrate every step” as a tribute to those affected by cancer, either personally or through a loved one, Algoa FM marketing manager Toinette Koumpan said.

The Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture had increased its involvement in the Big Walk, having recognised the contribution it made to encourage people to change their lifestyle and walk regularly, as well as participate in other forms of athletic events, she said.

The Big Walk for Cancer will have two ambassadors, Xylon van Eyck and Dr Lesley Lee, both of whom will be celebrating their own steps and victories against cancer.

Lee, a divisional head at Volkswagen SA in Uitenhage, said she was looking forward to her first year as brand ambassador for what had become the biggest public participation charity event in the Eastern Cape.

She lost her right leg to a rare form of cancer when she was in grade 11.

Undeterred, Lee continued to study and today holds a PhD in change management.

Van Eyck, a television presenter, sports promoter and keen cyclist, grew up in Booysen Park.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 26, and has been in remission since 2014.

Linked to the event, the health department is providing Eastern Cape residents with free screenings and information clinics in an effort to promote early detection of the disease throughout the province.

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) is the 2019 beneficiary of the Big Walk.

In 2018, it used funds raised by the event to buy a mobile mole finder which detects signs of skin cancer.

Cansa did a remarkable job supporting those with cancer and their families in the Eastern Cape, Koumpan said.

The Big Walk will be more environmentally friendly this time, with bottle recycling stations at the main points along the 5km route.

“We are looking forward to celebrating every step not only with our ambassadors but also the thousands of Big Walk participants who join us in this journey year after year,” Koumpan said.

“Let’s join hands this October and celebrate every step with everyone who has been affected by cancer to show our support.”