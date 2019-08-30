Health officials scramble for solution to shortage of depression and anxiety medications

With the most widely used antidepressants and anti-anxiety pills out of stock – and not enough doctors to change prescriptions to alternative medicines – Nelson Mandela Bay patients face a crisis as the national health department scrambles to find a solution.

The Herald has seen a letter sent to the acting district manager, Mzoli Njalo, warning that hospitals should expect an influx of unstable patients in Nelson Mandela Bay.

However, provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said management at primary healthcare facilities in the province knew nothing about the warning.

Several state psychiatrists said they had repeatedly warned district health managers that there had to be sufficient doctors available to deal with problems of this nature.

National health department spokesperson Popo Maja said the shortage of psychiatric drugs was a national problem.

“Manufacturers are having problems with the supply of psychiatric medicines,” he said.

“We are trying to get stock from other suppliers.”

Medicines that are out of stock in the metro include the antipsychotic drug Risperidone; Olanzapine, which is used to treat schizophrenia; antidepressants Citalopram and Fluoxetine, and Amitriptyline, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

The department is also running low on Haloperidol, used to treat a variety of psychiatric problems.

Kupelo said the department was busy with a stock-take.

“The superintendent-general, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, has issued an instruction to the provincial general manager responsible for pharmaceutical services to ensure that there’s provision of alternative medications that are regarded as appropriate substitutes for the drugs that are out of stock.

“Doctors will choose to prescribe these alternative medications that are equally effective,” he said, adding that the department expected total compliance with this switching of patient treatment.

Kupelo refused to answer questions – raised several times over the past year – pertaining to a lack of doctors at metro clinics and claims that the dearth of doctors meant psychiatric patients could not access new scripts.

Kupelo insisted that all public health facilities were expected to follow the revised protocol, in the same way they would with normal treatment.

He said there were doctors allocated to all facilities.

“Small facilities have sessional doctors once a week for four hours and bigger facilities every day. It’s only when one is on leave or sick that there will be a challenge,” he said.

He said in cases where doctors were not available at smaller clinics, patients should be referred to larger clinics.

There are only 10 psychiatrists for the close to sevenmillion people in the Eastern Cape.

In the metro, the public sector employs only two, with one based at the Dora Nginza Hospital and the other at the Elizabeth Donkin Hospital.

Interviews are under way for a second position at the Dora Nginza Hospital.

General practitioners, however, can change the scripts for psychiatric medicine.

The position of head of the department of psychiatry at the Dora Nginza Hospital and two positions at the Elizabeth Donkin Hospital are vacant.

Treatment Action Campaign deputy chair in the province Thembisile Nogampula said he had raised the issue of the shortage of doctors at clinics in the metro many times.

He said the TAC was waiting for health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to come and “look at what is going in the metro”.

“Our health system in the metro is broken. They are failing us time and time again.”