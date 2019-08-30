Dr Thandi Ndlovu lived as if each day was her last

On Friday, family and friends of Dr Thandi Ndlovu who died in a car accident last Saturday will lay her mortal remains to rest at Avalon cemetery in Soweto. For her family and friends, the last week has been especially traumatic.

The national outpouring of grief has been as comforting as it is an illustrator of who Thandi Ndlovu was.

I first met her in the early 1990s. She, her sister Granny Seape and my late husband, Stan Nkosi, had become friends after they took an interest in golf. They had met at the Naturena Golf Course where they regularly went to perfect their rudimentary skills which were then still only drawn from the books they had bought to learn the sports.

No sooner had I met Thandi, than I discovered her calmness and radiant warmth which were but window openings into the vast greenery of her soul.

We found complementary commonalities in each other. We had both given up our youth in the fight for our country's freedom.

She had gone into exile to train as a soldier of Umkhonto weSizwe while I remained as an activist in the country.