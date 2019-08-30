Bay business chamber champions action plan to combat scourge
What can you do to fight crime?
Criminals are smart, so we need to be smarter.
With that in mind, business leaders, residents, government officials and civil society have pledged to work together to root out crime in Nelson Mandela Bay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.