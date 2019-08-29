Women keen to pay their lobolo

Are women desperate for marriage or are they just giving in to pressures of the society?

Recently, women have been defying gender norms, forking out money from their own pockets for their own lobolo(bride price).

In an African tradition, lobolo is property in cash or cows, which a prospective husband undertakes to give to the family of a prospective wife in consideration of a customary marriage.

Lately, those gender norms have been challenged by women who feel that men were dragging their feet or did not have enough money to pay lobolo.

Perhaps the trend could be attributed to pressure that women get from the society and families to get married.

Many women who commented on social network on the subject said they were keen to assist their men financially because they were not earning enough to afford lobolo.