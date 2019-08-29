Stop pointing fingers and unite in fight against crime, says Abramjee
A critical part of transforming Port Elizabeth into a safer city is for people to change their mentality of who the task lies with, suggested anti-crime activist and broadcaster Yusuf Ali Abramjee on Thursday morning.
Speaking at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber's safety and security business breakfast at the Nelson Mandela University Business School, Abramjee said all members of the community should take a stand against crime in the city and greater SA.
Abramjee is holding a Namola Plus device which is a device that you can alert armed response in seconds with. #SafetyandSecurity #NMB pic.twitter.com/tWe1JiSK7o— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 29, 2019
"We have to change our mindset because we can sit here and point fingers at the police, the mayor and the government but we can only win this war if we take a stand, become active citizens and play our roles in our communities," Abramjee said.
Abramjee urged for proactive collaboration of leaders in the private and public sector, civil society and media towards combating the scourge of crime through the use of technology and creativity.
T1/2- The action we need, Abramjee says:— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 29, 2019
1. We need a plan of action against crime.
2. We need to mobilize people of PE to become active citizens against crime-to blow the whistle on crime.
T2/2-— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 29, 2019
3. We need get government involved in crime fighting activities.
4. We need young people to be part of solution of crime
"We need to establish a practical plan of action and dialogues such as this are a step in the right direction.
"Practical steps that can be taken include mobilising residents to be actively involved, restarting street committees to work together with authorities and effectively engaging with the city's politicians to play their role.
"We need to tell politicians to wake up, forget their politics and [become] active in fighting crime with civil society, " he said.
Abramjee urged corporate companies to invest in safety apps such as the Namola App and distribute the apps to community members who cannot afford it.
The breakfast formed part of the series of How to Build a City talks by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber in partnership with NMU and The Herald.