Stop pointing fingers and unite in fight against crime, says Abramjee

"We need to establish a practical plan of action and dialogues such as this are a step in the right direction.

"Practical steps that can be taken include mobilising residents to be actively involved, restarting street committees to work together with authorities and effectively engaging with the city's politicians to play their role.

"We need to tell politicians to wake up, forget their politics and [become] active in fighting crime with civil society, " he said.

Abramjee urged corporate companies to invest in safety apps such as the Namola App and distribute the apps to community members who cannot afford it.

The breakfast formed part of the series of How to Build a City talks by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber in partnership with NMU and The Herald.