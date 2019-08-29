Outa, AA hold 'encouraging' meeting with transport minister Fikile Mbalula over e-tolls

Outa on Wednesday welcomed a discussion with recently appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula, saying it was “encouraging” to have someone willing to address their concerns.

In a video posted on Mbalula's Twitter account on Wednesday evening, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said Mbalula's approach was refreshing compared with that of his predecessors.

“There have been seven [transport] ministers since the e-tolls [began] ... This is the first time we're engaging with a minister who is keen to get our input and digest it. So we're quite buoyed by that.

“We believe that had this similar approach been taken several years ago, we would have found a solution,” he said.