Man who helped nail wife killer Rohde to probe Watson crash

A top forensic expert who helped secure wife killer Jason Rohde’s conviction has been appointed as part of the team to investigate Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s death.

Times Select has learnt that head of the mechanical and metallurgical engineering subsection of the SAPS Col Danie Poolman, whose expert testimony in the Rohde matter played a key part in the conviction, had been brought in to assist the police looking into the cause of the Watson crash.

Poolman poked holes in Rohde’s version of events that his wife Susan had hanged herself with a curling iron cord. He demonstrated to the court how this was a highly unlikely scenario.

“When I looked at photographs and the tool‚ I questioned how did this person hang herself with this cord,” he testified, when evidence from the crime scene was presented to him. “As the cable hangs here it does not correspond with how the body was found‚” Poolman said.

Rohde was convicted and jailed for 20 years.

Accident investigator Konrad Lotter, who has been hired by the Watson family to investigate the crash, told Times Select he was confident about the SAPS team investigating the case.

“They have got some really strong investigators. They are taking this very seriously,” he said.