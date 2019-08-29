'Held prisoner for 10 years': Police rescue 19-year-old from her parents

The UK's Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro UK have reported that authorities rescued a 19-year-old with special needs after she was allegedly held prisoner for 10 years by her parents.

The young woman, whose name has been withheld to protect her identity, was found at a property in Tenterden, Kent. She was taken out of school at the age of nine by her parents, who decided to home school her.

Police received a tip-off from a concerned neighbour which resulted in the arrest of her parents, who were charged with neglect.

A source told The Sun, the woman was distressed and had been taken into care, where she was receiving psychiatric and physical help. Police found that she had not seen a doctor or dentist in the time she was allegedly held captive.

Her parents are out on bail pending an investigation by Kent police and partner agencies.