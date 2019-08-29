Being barred from work has robbed me, says anti-abortion doctor

PREMIUM

Jacques de Vos, the doctor who has been hauled into a disciplinary hearing by the Health Professions Council of SA for his view on abortion, says being unable to practise medicine for two years has robbed him of an opportunity to serve his patients efficiently as his health continues to deteriorate.



The 32-year-old, who is facing four counts of unprofessional conduct following his 2016 utterances to a patient that a foetus is a human being and that abortion amounts to murder of an unborn baby, described the delay as a “difficult time for me”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.