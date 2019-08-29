Being barred from work has robbed me, says anti-abortion doctor
Jacques de Vos, the doctor who has been hauled into a disciplinary hearing by the Health Professions Council of SA for his view on abortion, says being unable to practise medicine for two years has robbed him of an opportunity to serve his patients efficiently as his health continues to deteriorate.
The 32-year-old, who is facing four counts of unprofessional conduct following his 2016 utterances to a patient that a foetus is a human being and that abortion amounts to murder of an unborn baby, described the delay as a “difficult time for me”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.