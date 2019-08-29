Armed gangs strike two Durban shopping centres

A jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall was hit by a gang of armed men on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE that store employees had just entered the premises and closed the security gate when robbers struck at 8:50am.

"A large group of armed males forced the gate open with a crowbar, entered the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery."

Mbele said one person had been assaulted during the robbery.

"The suspects fled into the parking area and drove away. No shots were fired."

She said police were investigating a case of robbery.

Meanwhile in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, the Arbor Crossing shopping centre was also hit by a gang of armed robbers on Thursday.

It is understood that three stores were targeted by five men who escaped with alcohol, computers and perfume.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were gathering information at the scene.