ANC receives Gumede’s withdrawal of resignation

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed receipt of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s withdrawal of her resignation.

Gumede caused chaos in KZN yesterday when she withdrew her resignation as the mayor at the eleventh hour, a move which saw the inauguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor being suspended.

“The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal would like to confirm that eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has withdrawn her resignation letter,” ANC provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said on Thursday.

“The ANC provincial working committee will reflect on this matter and the outcome would be communicated accordingly.”

The provincial leadership last week removed Gumede as the mayor along with other eThekwini metropolitan executive committee members for various reasons, including failure to adequately deliver services. Following this, Gumede sought an urgent meeting with ANC officials at Luthuli House where she pleaded for her job back.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte this morning confirmed that they met with Gumede, whom she says raised a number of issues around her removal and presented a case on why she should be immediately reinstated.

“When we met with her, we have not met with the province and could therefore not do anything. We are only meeting with the province on Monday. We will then pull everyone together,” said Duarte.

Duarte said Gumede and her backers believe the meeting they had at the ANC headquarters last week was an official appeal is misinformed. She said that the meeting was merely held to give her a platform in which they clearly articulated that they would not be able to do anything until the provincial leadership had provided them with a report on this.

“Truth of the matter is that there is no appeal,” she said.

She further said that they had not seen Gumede's withdrawal of her resignation as it was a provincial matter.