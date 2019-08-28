Walmer land furore enough to wake dead

Cops called as row between homeowner and funeral operator heats up

A fight over land has seen a businessman from Walmer township calling in the police after an irate homeowner allegedly demolished part of his satellite funeral parlour office.



Lindisile Gqirana claims to have lost more than two decades of administration documents, which he alleges were stolen, along with 15 office chairs and a table, during what he claimed was a planned break-in on Monday night...

