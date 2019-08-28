Walmer land furore enough to wake dead
Cops called as row between homeowner and funeral operator heats up
A fight over land has seen a businessman from Walmer township calling in the police after an irate homeowner allegedly demolished part of his satellite funeral parlour office.
Lindisile Gqirana claims to have lost more than two decades of administration documents, which he alleges were stolen, along with 15 office chairs and a table, during what he claimed was a planned break-in on Monday night...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.