Loeries honour for NMU student team

Campaign to ‘change the conversation’ on gender inequality impresses

PREMIUM

Three Nelson Mandela University design students have earned an honour at Africa’s most prominent advertising and marketing awards, the Loeries, for their campaign that changes the conversation on gender inequality.



Honours students Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini, Mseki Mkinase and Thembelihle Buthelezi were briefed to create a mobile-first stories ad campaign for the UN’s HeForShe campaign, as part of the annual awards’ Student Facebook Challenge in partnership with the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.