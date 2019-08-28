Apple says to restart Siri reviews with new privacy controls

Apple Inc users will be able to opt out of the company reviewing their conversations with voice assistant Siri under measures announced on Wednesday to address concerns over how it holds and uses audio recordings.

Apple said it would also bring all work on "grading" - which involves people listening to Siri recordings as part of quality control - to formal Apple employees rather than external contractors.

The company earlier this month suspended its reviewing of recordings after reports that contractors reviewing the audio records regularly heard confidential information and private conversations.

