Spectrum Alert drama as rival boards, CEOs vie for control
Chris King, the man who believes he is still the rightful CEO of Spectrum Alert, arrived at the firm’s Ring Road offices in Port Elizabeth on Monday to resume his duties but was barred from doing so.
This, as Trevor Harper – who was appointed interim CEO while King was on suspension – locked himself in the office...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.