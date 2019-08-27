Spectrum Alert drama as rival boards, CEOs vie for control

PREMIUM

Chris King, the man who believes he is still the rightful CEO of Spectrum Alert, arrived at the firm’s Ring Road offices in Port Elizabeth on Monday to resume his duties but was barred from doing so.



This, as Trevor Harper – who was appointed interim CEO while King was on suspension – locked himself in the office...

