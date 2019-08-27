Search for missing UCT student enters third day
The search for a UCT student who has been missing since Saturday entered its third day on Tuesday, with no sign of the 19-year-old.
Uyinene Mrwetyana was last seen leaving her university residence at 1.30pm on Saturday, and friends are appealing for information on her whereabouts.
"As night falls on this day, please I urge everyone to light a candle or burn some sage and just think and pray for the safe return of Uyinene Mrwetyana," said Twitter user Chana Duniswa.
The Pink Ladies organisation, which helps in the search for missing women and children, said that Mrwetyana was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants and had a black handbag. She wears a ring in the centre of her nose.
Uyinene Mrwetyana (Nene) has beem missing since 13:05 on Saturday. She was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants and had a black bag leaving Roscommon Res in Claremont. Please message if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/4U0KYuSbAG— Please Help Find Uyinene Mrwetyana (@bonga_mbande) August 25, 2019
The police were not immediately available for comment on the matter, which was reported to the Claremont police station.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Claremont police station's Const Nkonki at 021-657-2240 or 021-657-2243 or 079-894-1563, or the Pink Ladies at 072-214-7439 or 083-378-4882 or 086-001-0111.
Have you seen Uyinene Mrwetyana? ? pic.twitter.com/mffr7kSCd1— Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@feminist_rogue) August 26, 2019