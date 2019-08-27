Search for missing UCT student enters third day

The search for a UCT student who has been missing since Saturday entered its third day on Tuesday, with no sign of the 19-year-old.

Uyinene Mrwetyana was last seen leaving her university residence at 1.30pm on Saturday, and friends are appealing for information on her whereabouts.

"As night falls on this day, please I urge everyone to light a candle or burn some sage and just think and pray for the safe return of Uyinene Mrwetyana," said Twitter user Chana Duniswa.

The Pink Ladies organisation, which helps in the search for missing women and children, said that Mrwetyana was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants and had a black handbag. She wears a ring in the centre of her nose.