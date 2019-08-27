'Kind-hearted freedom fighter' -Mabuyane describes Thandi Ndlovu

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has paid tribute to construction pioneer Dr Thandi Ndlovu following her tragic passing at the weekend.

Mabuyane said he was saddened by the loss of a professional who worked hard toward building the Eastern Cape.

Ndlovu, who was the CEO of Motheo Construction, died in hospital on Saturday after a car crash in the North West.

Mabuyane joins a long list of people who have sent condolences to the Ndlovu family, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and public works minister Patricia De Lille.

In a statement, Mabuyane said Ndlovu's death was a loss to the entire country.

"The properties built by her company remain a lasting legacy to her. They are a reminder of the work of this kind-hearted freedom fighter who made her contribution to the development of our country."