'Kind-hearted freedom fighter' -Mabuyane describes Thandi Ndlovu

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 27 August 2019
Dr Thandi Ndlovu during the Businesswoman of the Year Awards (BWA) at the Sandton Convention Centre on September 07, 2017 in Sandton. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has paid tribute to construction pioneer Dr Thandi Ndlovu following her tragic passing at the weekend.

Mabuyane said he was saddened by the loss of a professional who worked hard toward building the Eastern Cape.

Ndlovu, who was the CEO of Motheo Construction, died in hospital on Saturday after a car crash in the North West.

Mabuyane joins a long list of people who have sent condolences to the Ndlovu family, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and public works minister Patricia De Lille.

In a statement, Mabuyane said Ndlovu's death was a loss to the entire country.

"The properties built by her company remain a lasting legacy to her. They are a reminder of the work of this kind-hearted freedom fighter who made her contribution to the development of our country."

Mabuyane said that the Eastern Cape's relationship with the businesswoman was cemented when her business was awarded tenders to build houses for families who could not afford it.

“She built houses for destitute members of society, something that is done on an urgent basis.

"In all her projects, Ndlovu ensured that properties built were quality units because she understood the importance of this policy intervention by the government.

"Those of us left behind must take lessons from her life to add into the foundations and walls of our lives, character and use these as tools of serving the people of this province.

"We will forever be grateful to Dr Ndlovu for fighting apartheid oppression,  illnesses and homelessness in her lifetime," he said.

