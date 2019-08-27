'Kind-hearted freedom fighter' -Mabuyane describes Thandi Ndlovu
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has paid tribute to construction pioneer Dr Thandi Ndlovu following her tragic passing at the weekend.
Mabuyane said he was saddened by the loss of a professional who worked hard toward building the Eastern Cape.
Ndlovu, who was the CEO of Motheo Construction, died in hospital on Saturday after a car crash in the North West.
Mabuyane joins a long list of people who have sent condolences to the Ndlovu family, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and public works minister Patricia De Lille.
In a statement, Mabuyane said Ndlovu's death was a loss to the entire country.
"The properties built by her company remain a lasting legacy to her. They are a reminder of the work of this kind-hearted freedom fighter who made her contribution to the development of our country."
I mourn the devastating and sad loss of a most formidable pioneering and leading woman of the construction industry. I will miss her courageous spirit. Dr Thandi Ndlovu - may her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rEkGtqGitw— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 25, 2019
Mabuyane said that the Eastern Cape's relationship with the businesswoman was cemented when her business was awarded tenders to build houses for families who could not afford it.
“She built houses for destitute members of society, something that is done on an urgent basis.
"In all her projects, Ndlovu ensured that properties built were quality units because she understood the importance of this policy intervention by the government.
"Those of us left behind must take lessons from her life to add into the foundations and walls of our lives, character and use these as tools of serving the people of this province.
"We will forever be grateful to Dr Ndlovu for fighting apartheid oppression, illnesses and homelessness in her lifetime," he said.