Expert appointed to probe Gavin Watson crash: report
An expert has reportedly been appointed to probe the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, who was killed when the car he was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar close to OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
The SABC reported on Tuesday morning that forensic engineer and accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter had been appointed by legal representatives of the Watson family to investigate the crash. However, spokesperson for the Watson family, Papa Leshabane, could not immediately confirm if Lotter was hired.
Lotter testified as an expert witness in the trial of Duduzane Zuma, who was found not guilty of culpable homicide after a crash in 2014 in which a woman died.
Watson died when the Toyota Corolla he was driving crashed in the airport's precinct, near the R21, at about 5am on Monday.
The car belonged to his embattled business, African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.
Watson had borrowed the company car on Sunday “as his car was in for mechanical repairs”.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the car crashed when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle
A culpable homicide case was opened.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who testified against Watson, his former boss, at the state capture inquiry, offered his condolences to the family.
The DA has called on police to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said Watson’s death may have a material impact on the work of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Meanwhile, the ANC heaped praise on Watson, describing him as an anti-apartheid activist and philanthropist who fought in the struggle for liberation.
The party said in a statement that Watson had also played a significant role in providing support, through the family businesses, to many activists and operatives of uMkhonto we Sizwe.